© blotty dreamstime.com

Total North American PCB shipments increased 4.0% in June

North American PCB sales and orders were up in June and the book-to-bill ratio strengthened to 1.06, according to the IPC.

Total North American PCB shipments increased 4.0 percent in June 2015 from June 2014, improving year-to-date shipment growth to -0.8 percent. Compared to the previous month, PCB shipments were up 18.7 percent.



PCB bookings grew 13.7 percent compared to June 2014, increasing year-to-date order growth to 3.6 percent. Orders were up 32.5 percent in June compared to the previous month.



"North American PCB sales exceeded last year’s level in June for the first time this year, and order growth was the strongest it has been in eight months,” said Sharon Starr, IPC’s director of market research. “Strong orders have kept the book-to-bill ratio in positive territory for the past nine months,” she added, “which is a good indicator of sales growth in the second half of this year.”