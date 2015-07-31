© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

SPTS Technologies receives a $16 million multiple system order

SPTS Technologies, an Orbotech company, has received an order, worth approximately USD 16 million, for multiple etch and deposition systems from WIN Semiconductors Corp.

WIN is a provider of pure play GaAs foundry services for the wireless infrastructure and networking markets. The systems will be used to make Heterojunction Bipolar Transistors (HBT) and Pseudomorphic High Electron Mobility Transistors (pHEMT) devices in WIN’s Fab C, the company's third and newest fab. The systems will ship in the second half of 2015.



“We are proud to have been a supplier to WIN since their inception in 1999,” said Kevin Crofton, president of SPTS and corporate vice president at Orbotech. “They recently announced their 1 millionth GaAs wafer shipment, and our systems have added value to every one of those wafers. Over those 16 years, our technology roadmaps have been shaped by leaders such as WIN, and this repeat order confirms that our etch and deposition solutions continue to deliver production advantages to our customers”



Steve Chen, Senior Vice President of WIN commented, “The GaAs device market is entering a phase of growth, driven by the increasing complexity of RF designs inside smartphones and the accompanying infrastructure. We are successful because we have the flexibility and technology bandwidth to react to the fast changing demands of a consumer driven market, and SPTS has the same mindset. Sixteen years ago, we selected SPTS to join us in the new world of GaAs foundry services, and today we own approximately 60% of the foundry market share and are opening our 3rd fab. The support and commitment of SPTS has contributed to that success. I look forward to entering the next phase of growth with them.”