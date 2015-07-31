© darren baker dreamstime.com

Siemens receives three onshore wind orders in UK and Ireland

Siemens Wind Power and Renewables Division has been awarded orders from three different customers to construct, install and commission 52 units of its D3 direct drive wind turbines at three projects in Ireland and Scotland.

The three wind farms Raheenleagh in County Wicklow, 70km south of Dublin; Aikengall 2, to the south east of Edinburgh; and Phase 1 of Galway Wind Park, located near to the city of Galway, represent a major contribution to onshore wind power generation in the UK and Ireland.



Together the wind projects are expected to supply clean renewable energy for nearly 100'000 households. All the orders include long-term service contracts ranging from five years for Galway Phase 1, to 10 years for Raheenleagh and a 20-year service contract for Aikengall 2.



"We are proud to be selected to provide both the turbines and long-term service for these important new projects in Scotland and Ireland", said Thomas Richterich, CEO Onshore, Siemens Wind Power and Renewables Division. "The different site-specific requirements of these projects underscore the strength of our D3 product platform. With our proven and diverse portfolio of technology we are able to offer the best choice for a wide range of onshore projects."