Electronics Production | April 27, 2006
TOSHIBA TEC Europe to integrate<br>and resell Pricer's ESL system
TOSHIBA TEC, a global manufacturer of retail and industrial information systems, and Pricer, the leading manufacturer of Electronic Shelf Label technology, signed a strategic partnership under which TOSHIBA TEC will distribute and support the Pricer ESL technology in key European markets, including Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Germany.
The Pricer Electronic Shelf Label system automates the work of changing prices, which used to be managed by hand in stores. Price changes can be carried out both on the shelf labels and at the point of sale simultaneously, guarantying price integrity for the store. The system also facilitates strategic pricing and campaign pricing. Furthermore, because of the system's integration with store systems, vital store information, such as stock levels and next shipment dates, can be displayed on demand at the shelf edge for store employees.
This agreement builds on TOSHIBA TEC's previously announced agreement with Pricer wherein TOSHIBA TEC installed and supported specific European accounts since the 1990s in Belgium and in France. In 2004, TOSHIBA TEC was awarded a contract by Metro for the maintenance and support of the Pricer solution installed nationwide in Metro's German Cash & Carry format.
The reseller agreement allows Pricer to increase their presence in the growing European ESL market and allows TOSHIBA TEC to bundle a wireless display platform with the storeMate retail technology solution suite.
“The Pricer ESL system is renowned for its high quality and longevity. Some of our installations have been running for eight years now. Our alliance with Pricer confirms our commitment in best-of-breed technology as well as trust in reliable partners. This agreement enables TOSHIBA TEC to integrate the most comprehensive wireless display platform with our new storeMate retail solution and offer retailers a clear road map to future wireless display“, says Karel Vanderheyden, Business Development Manager, TOSHIBA TEC Europe. In addition, TOSHIBA TEC will work with Pricer's direct sales force to identify sales opportunities where TOSHIBA TEC can add strong value.
Charles Jackson, head of international sales for Pricer Group, said the alliance will help Pricer deliver the benefits of its ESL over the entire European market: “Our aim is to meet the European market expansion with the highest levels of deployment and support services that our customers demand.”
TOSHIBA TEC and Pricer were recently awarded a two-year exclusive ESL supplier contract with Spar in Belgium.
