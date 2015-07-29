© gleighly dreamstime.com

Microsoft regretting the Nokia acquisition?

So it seems like Microsoft is looking to sell Microsoft Mobiles – Nokia's former handset unit – which is weighing down the software-giants results.

The former Nokia unit is not living up to the expectations and Microsoft is now considering a potential sale of the unit, reports KRWG News 22, citing undisclosed sources.



According to the paper the company is already receiving bids from companies such as Indian Micromax and Chinese Xiaomi regarding the former Nokia unit.