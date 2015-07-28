© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

Former Peratech CTO and VP joins Tangio Printed Electronics

Tangio Printed Electronics has appointed Mark Westgarth-Graham as Head of Development. Mark will be leading the global product development activities and new technology integration for the North Vancouver-based company.

Mark will help develop new and existing technologies and capitalise on the knowledge and experience already present at Tangio Printed Electronics.



Most recently, Mark was CTO and VP of Product Development at Peratech Ltd, a UK-based innovator and intellectual property licensor of Human-machine interface (HMI) sensor materials and software. In that role, Mark was responsible for managing all internal and external product development programs and customer projects, and delivering innovative and disruptive HMI sensor solutions, concepts and materials to the company’s OEM customers.



“Having already worked closely with the great team at Tangio Printed Electronics while the company was a supplier to Peratech,” says Westgarth-Graham, “I look forward to engaging with Tangio again, on a much more detailed level, and moving forward with some of the exciting new technologies and interesting opportunities they are developing.”