Aspocomp appoints new CFO

Tapio Engström (42), M.Sc.(Econ), has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Deputy to the CEO, effective July 1, 2006. Mr. Engström is currently Director, Finance, at Vaisala Corporation.

His previous experience includes Finance Director for Vaisala Inc. in the USA, and management positions in finance for Andritz Oy and Asko Kodinkone Oy.



Aspocomp's current Chief Financial Officer, Pertti Vuorinen (56), has been appointed Chief Financial Officer for Aspocomp's Asia-Pacific operations and a member of the Extended Management Team of the Aspocomp Group, effective July 1, 2006. He will be based in Suzhou, China, where Aspocomp's subsidiary ACP Electronics is located. In financial matters, Mr. Vuorinen will report to Tapio Engström, and in plant projects to CEO Maija-Liisa Friman.



"It is essential to strengthen Aspocomp's management resources in Asia, which is our most significant market area. Pertti Vuorinen has long experience in the industry, strong contacts in Asia, and a solid knowledge of Aspocomp and its partners. I am also delighted to welcome Tapio Engström to Aspocomp. He has gained sound international experience and expertise in the electronics industry, and is an extremely valuable asset to the Group," says Maija-Liisa Friman, CEO.