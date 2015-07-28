© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

SMT Wertheim with a new partner for UK and Ireland

Due to increasing demand for their range of thermal processing equipment SMT Wertheim Germany have appointed Terry Morgan as exclusive partner for UK and Ireland.

“I am delighted to be joining the SMT team. It’s an exciting time as we continue to build off the major successes of our inline vacuum reflow technology and functional test solutions and which are now fully supported in the UK and Ireland.” Comments Morgan.



Florian Graf – Sales Manager, SMT, goes on – “We are very happy to have Terry on the team. He is an accomplished professional in the business of electronic production equipment and brings a track record of customer loyalty built over many years. Having a UK office is a positive step for us and our customers as our installed base continues to grow in the UK and Ireland.”