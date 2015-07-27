© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Exception EMS achieves BS 18001 accreditation

Exception EMS has received the BS OHSAS 18001:2007 Occupational Health Safety Assessment accreditation after passing a recent audit.

Peter Mantay, QESH Manager at Exception EMS commented, “In our industry it’s important that we comply to all relevant health and safety regulations in maintaining safety in our workplace. The accreditation has been three years in the making, and health and safety is now an integral part of every employee`s daily activity within the company. As a business we are now aligned to internationally recognised health and safety management best practice."



Mark O’Connor, Exception CEO said, “We are committed to ensuring that our facility is a safe place to work for both visitors and our employees, and this standard ensures we follow a best practice approach to achieving that. It also means we are committed to both legal and regulatory compliance, and our customers benefit from that. It also ensures we have the most up time as possible in our business, which is essential to both our customers and ourselves.”