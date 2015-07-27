© flynt dreamstime.com

Beijing police shut down fake iPhone operation

The Beijing police have shut down a factory making more than 41'000 fake iPhones – with a value of as much as UD 19 million – and arrested nine people suspected of being part of the counterfeit operation.

Some of the fake iPhones even reached the US. The police arrested nine people – among the a married couple who were the leaders of the operation – during a bust at the facotry in May. The factory was run under the cover of being a gadget maintenance shop, according to a Reuters report.



According to the report, the factory had hired "hundreds" of people to repackage second-hand smartphone components as iPhones for export.



1'400 handsets and large quantities of accessories was seized by the authorities during the bust. The Chinese officials is stepping up its actions to enforce IP rights and going after counterfeits, the report concludes.