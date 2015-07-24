© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Barnes Group to acquire Italian Thermoplay

Barnes Group, an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held Thermoplay S.p.A.

Thermoplay specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of hot runner solutions for plastic injection molding applications primarily in the packaging, automotive, and medical end markets.



Thermoplay’s headquarters and manufacturing facility are located in Pont-Saint-Martin in Aosta, Italy, with technical service capabilities in China, India, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Portugal, and Brazil. The company has annual revenues of approximately EUR 35 million and over 200 employees serving customers worldwide.



Barnes Group has agreed to purchase 100% of Thermoplay’s capital stock for EUR 50 million, subject to certain post-closing adjustments. Following the closing, Thermoplay will operate as a business unit within Barnes Group’s Industrial segment.



“This acquisition represents an excellent opportunity for us to further expand our service offerings to the plastic injection molding industry,” said Patrick J. Dempsey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Barnes Group Inc. “Thermoplay allows us to increase our presence in favorable end markets, leverage the many differentiated technologies we offer in this area, and further globalize our plastic injection mold and hot runner manufacturing capabilities. We are excited about adding the Thermoplay business and skilled workforce to Barnes Group and continuing Thermoplay’s relentless commitment to customer satisfaction.”



Barnes Group expects to close the transaction in August 2015.