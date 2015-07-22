© vladek dreamstime.com

Comtech wins $1.6 million military TWTA contract

Comtech Telecommunications' Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technolog, has received an award of USD 1.6 million from a U.S. military integrator to supply high-power traveling wave tube amplifiers (TWTAs).

The rugged outdoor antenna-mount TWTAs are to be used in transportable satellite uplinks for tactical military satellite communications (MILSATCOM).



“Comtech is supporting our customer on a major multi-band MILSATCOM system upgrade with our reliable, high performance, high-power TWTAs,” said Dr. Stanton Sloane, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “We are proud to be selected to sustain our troops’ critical satellite communications needs.”