Record revenues for Sanmina-SCI's PCB-division

Sanmina-SCI said its Printed Circuit Board division delivered the highest revenues in 19 quarters. PCB demand is also expected to grow for the rest of the year.

PCB margins in the US are in the high double digits, according to Jure Sola, CEO Sanmina-SCI. He also said that Sanmina-SCI's backlog is currently very strong in the components business.



Sanmina-SCI recently advertised for an unspecified number of job openings in an American magazine. The ad called for immediate need for general manufacturing workers on all shifts at the PCB plant in Owego.