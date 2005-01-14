Kitron simplifies company structure

Norweigan EMS-Provider Kitron simplifies its company structure in Norway and Sweden. The change is one of many moves CEO Jan T. Jørgensen is carrying out to achieve the profitability goals in 2005. In line with this, the focus on sales/marketing, sourcing and quoting is at the same time being strengthened.

“The changes will, besides developing our strong position in the Norwegian market, contribute to an increased focus and growth in the Swedish market. We still have a lot of potential here”, says Jan T. Jørgensen.



The new company structure above all means that Kitron’s activities within development and production in Norway and Sweden will be merged into two companies - Kitron AS and Kitron AB. The unique technology and market position of Kitron’s microelectronics companies means that they will not be affected by the mergers.



Kitron’s subsidiaries after the mergers will be:

Kitron AS

Kitron AB

Kitron Microelectronics AS with a subsidiary in Sweden

UAB Kitron (Lithuania)

Kitron Logistics AS



New management

Kitron AS and Kitron AB management have been recruited internally. Jan Sigvartsen, previously Corporate VP Kitron Arendal, becomes Corporate VP Kitron AS. Jonas Eklind, previously Corporate VP Kitron Development, becomes Corporate VP Kitron AB. Both will be members of group management.



Leif Tore Smedås and Almante Medziausiene continue in their positions as Corporate VP Microelectronics and VP for UAB Lithuania. Vidar Hole becomes a new Corporate VP for Kitron Logistics & Sourcing.



Kitron today supplies complete products within a number of product areas. Through increasing the focus within the data/telecom, defence/marine, medical equipment and industry segments, Jan T. Jørgensen wants to take the strategy a step further.



“We will be an even better total partner. Trading between development and production is absolutely essential if we are to succeed. By bringing together development and production into one company, we want to dismantle any barriers that prevent a common future focus”, he says. And it is as a partner across the entire value chain that Kitron can win the market.



“There are many production companies which can manufacture simple products at reasonable costs. There are much fewer integrated industrial companies, with a strong technological foundation and a diverse production mix. It is here the major opportunities for Kitron lie and not least in Sweden”, says Jørgensen.