Data Respons' record-breaking<br>start to the year

Data Respons reported a record breaking start to the FY 2006.

- Never before has Data Respons had a better start to the year. The company is well positioned in the growing Embedded Solution market. The combination of a leading technological environment and an aggressive sales force has provided results, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons.



Data Respons has a top line growth of 52 % compared to the 1st quarter in 2005. In addition, the group has an operating profit (EBITDA) of MNOK 3.3 in the 1st quarter, in comparison to MNOK 0.8 last year. In the period Data Respons signed the groups' largest single contract worth MNOK 35.1.



- The order reserve counts MNOK 211, almost a doubling compared to last year. In addition the quarter's order intake is a group record with MNOK 120, which provides a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6. It is particularly the solutions area that is filling up the order books, says Ragnvaldsen. This proves that we are on the right path and that our employees are doing a fantastic job.



Organic growth is still the main focus for Data Respons. Acquisitions are continuously considered in both the Nordic region and in Germany. Data Respons purchased 100 % of the shares in Memstore AB in the first quarter.



- The acquisition of Memstore will strengthen Data Respons' sales force and provide excellent cross-sales opportunities with the company's other products and solutions, says Ragnvaldsen. Memstore holds a strong position as a supplier of memory, storage and Embedded Solutions to markets in the Nordic region, primarily in Sweden and Denmark.



- Data Respons Norway is our show case, with a revenue growth of 70 %, an increase in operating results of 90 % and a growth in the order reserve of 85 %, says Ragnvaldsen. This shows the potential our concept has, and the expectations we have for our subsidiaries abroad.