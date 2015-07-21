© arkadiusz weglewski dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 21, 2015
New blade sensor technology to limit strain and lower costs
The new, iRotor technology, which uses wireless sensor technology to measure blade geometry changes, is now fully installed and ready for full-scale tests at The Danish National Test Centre for Large Wind Turbines at Østerild.
“The complete iRotor solution is now ready for full-scale testing in Østerild. KK Wind Solutions has installed the electrical components of the iRotor solution and the infrastructure, enabling us to collect data. We now look forward to start testing and verifying the solution together with LM Wind Power and Envision,” says René Balle, Chief Technology Officer at KK Wind Solutions.
The project is a joint effort between LM Wind Power, KK Wind Solutions, PolyTech and University of Aalborg and has been partly funded by Innovation Fund Denmark. Envision has agreed to test the technology on their turbine at Østerild in Denmark.
“This project is an example of a successful and close collaboration on technology innovation between leading companies in the wind industry supply chain, research institutions and Innovation Fund Denmark,” says Project Manager Claus Byskov, LM Wind Power.
The research project has a total budget of DKK 65 million (EUR 8.71 million) of which DKK 33 million (EUR 4.42 million) is funded by Innovation Fund Denmark. The project was launched in June 2013 and is scheduled to run for three and a half years.
“Everybody in the industry aims at lowering the cost of wind energy and through this joint effort we prove that by combining different fields of expertise we can break technological boundaries which would not be feasible financially or technologically as individual players,” says René Balle.
The project is a joint effort between LM Wind Power, KK Wind Solutions, PolyTech and University of Aalborg and has been partly funded by Innovation Fund Denmark. Envision has agreed to test the technology on their turbine at Østerild in Denmark.
“This project is an example of a successful and close collaboration on technology innovation between leading companies in the wind industry supply chain, research institutions and Innovation Fund Denmark,” says Project Manager Claus Byskov, LM Wind Power.
The research project has a total budget of DKK 65 million (EUR 8.71 million) of which DKK 33 million (EUR 4.42 million) is funded by Innovation Fund Denmark. The project was launched in June 2013 and is scheduled to run for three and a half years.
“Everybody in the industry aims at lowering the cost of wind energy and through this joint effort we prove that by combining different fields of expertise we can break technological boundaries which would not be feasible financially or technologically as individual players,” says René Balle.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments