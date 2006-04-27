IPC Releases Air Moving Device Standard

IPC - Association Connecting Electronics has announced the first in a series of published standards on critical components for the computer and telecommunications industry.

The newly released IPC-9591, Performance Parameters (Mechanical, Electrical, Environmental and Quality/Reliability) for Air Moving Devices, provides performance parameters for air movement devices such as fans, blowers and other forced air movement techniques.



"This standard," according to John Grosso, director of supplier engineering and quality for sub-tier and critical commodities, Dell Inc., and chair of the IPC OEM Critical Commodities Committee, "was an

excellent test of our ability to develop critical component standards on a timely basis."



Grosso said the standard took nine months to publish -- from the initial meeting of the subcommittee to final approval. To facilitate development, a content expert developed the first draft. "This is

exceptionally fast turnaround for standard development; the subcommittee should be complimented for its hard work."