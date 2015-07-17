© dmitry bomshtein dreamstime.com

Continued profitability improvement for Kitron

Thanks to a combination of growing revenues and better margins, EMS-provider Kitron is reporting its fifth consecutive quarter of improved profits.

Kitron's revenue in the second quarter amounted to EUR 55 million, an increase from EUR 51.4 million in the second quarter last year.



Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 2.48 million, compared to EUR 776'675 last year. The improved results are a consequence of increased revenue and better margins, helped by growing service sales. Net profit amounted to EUR 1.49 million, an improvement from EUR 438'990.



Peter Nilsson, Kitron's CEO, comments: "The second quarter confirms that Kitron is continually improving operations and financial results. Important orders, particularly within the Defence and Aerospace sector, give cause for optimism. Going forward, we will implement plans to ensure that operational metrics and margins improve even further."