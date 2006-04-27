SanDisk Moves Headquarters

SanDisk® Corporation, the world's largest supplier of flash data storage card products, today announced the relocation of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters from Haarlem in The Netherlands to Dublin, Ireland. The move, which was announced today at a SanDisk press conference in Dublin, is effective immediately.

In conjunction with SanDisk's relocation to Dublin, Ed Moro, SanDisk's former managing director of EMEA, was promoted to vice president, managing director of EMEA. Moro, prior to his current role, previously headed SanDisk sales in North and South America. He has been with SanDisk for nine years. Moro will manage all day-to-day EMEA operations and will report to Greg Rhine, senior vice president, worldwide sales.



SanDisk's new facility, located among other technology businesses, will initially house 30 SanDisk employees but can be enlarged to accommodate the company's growing business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The office oversees sales, marketing, operations and finance. SanDisk currently is recruiting multi-lingual sales, marketing and finance personnel to work at its new Dublin headquarters, as it adds staff to support SanDisk's focus on Europe.



Tony Killeen TD, Minister for Labour Affairs at the Department of Enterprise Trade and Employment, said, “This announcement is the result of SanDisk's continuing success in EMEA and the relative ease with which Sandisk recruited the high quality and skilled staff it required. The investment is an ideal fit with IDA Ireland's strategy to work with existing overseas companies here to attract further higher value activities to their Irish operations.”



He added that “the agency is very pleased with the outcome and will continue to work with SanDisk to encourage the corporation to commit to locating further strategic functions at its Irish facility. I congratulate all those responsible for achieving the success we are celebrating today.”



Moro said, “I am very pleased with our move, because it will allow all of our growing family of EMEA employees to be housed under one roof with room for growth. SanDisk has been operating in the EMEA regions for several years, and our sales have significantly increased every year. SanDisk is focused on establishing an international brand and driving demand for flash memory products across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.”



SanDisk is the original inventor of flash storage cards and is the world's largest supplier of flash data storage card products, using its patented, high-density flash memory and controller technology. SanDisk is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA and has operations worldwide, with more than half its sales outside the U.S.