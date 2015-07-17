© lumel

Polish Lumel updates with new SMT line

83 thousands components per hour, 200 feeders of 8mm, 5 times faster production, that's basically the highlights of the new SMT line – which started running in the beginning of July – at the Lumel facility.

The line is consisting of a screen printer from Ersa. Two automatic JUKI machines, designed for component placement (flexible KE-3020VA and a high-speed chip shooter: FX-3RA). An Ersa reflow oven, and the entire line is completed by a handling system of loader, conveyors and unloaders from Asys.