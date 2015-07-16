© begemot 30 dreamstime.com

Fontane ACM increases capacity

The Polish branch of the Fontane-ACM Group – ACE-ACM – is continuously expanding its copper-processing capabilities; increasing its capacity by 50 percent.

The company produces in Bialogard components made of copper in a variety of formats. After the upgrade of the machine park at the facility – three new soldering stations were acquired (amongst other things) – and the hiring of new staff, ACE-ACM is now able to produce copper components that are up to four metres long.



The company's customers are primarily from the equipment manufacturing, iron and steel industries.