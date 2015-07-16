© baloncici dreamstime.com General | July 16, 2015
Johnson Controls opens variable refrigerant flow training center
ohnson Controls recently unveiled its new variable refrigerant flow training facility in Dallas, Texas. The 12'600 square-foot education center helps contractors and sales professionals deliver VRF services through a multi-day training program.
Training center participants will learn how to design, install and service the Johnson Controls VRF systems. The ductless and modular HVAC solution heats and cools multiple building zones to increase energy savings, improve occupant comfort, and lower construction costs.
“An exceptional VRF product is only as good as the education and support provided to those that design and install VRF in buildings around the world,” said Justin Patrick, vice president and general manager of VRF and ductless solutions, Johnson Controls “Even the best contractors in the industry know that heating and cooling strategies are not one-size-fits-all. That’s why we developed robust VRF curriculum that’s delivered in a world-class learning environment by proven industry experts.”
Johnson Controls VRF features Hitachi’s high-efficiency compressors and is complemented by energy modeling and selection tools to measure and compare VRF to other HVAC technologies.
