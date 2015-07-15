© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

6TL signs with Azkoyen for supply of electronics test equipment

6TL and Azkoyen Group, a company specialised in technological solutions for payment systems, has signed a partnership contract with 6TL for the consultancy and supply of equipment related to electronics testing.

“Thanks to this contract, 6TL will not only supply equipment so that Azkoyen can test all their product range, but also will help their Engineering departments with regards to test strategy and design for testability,” the company writes in a press release.