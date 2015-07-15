© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Jabil set to expand in Vietnam

Jabil Circuit has signed a MOU with the management board of Saigon Hi-Tech Park in Vietnam. The agreement will allow the company to expand its current operation in the hi-tech park.

The memorandum will allow for additional investments to expand Jabil's existing operations in Vietnam. The new facility, slated for groundbreaking in 2017, will focus on high-volume production of computing, storage, networking, telecommunications, automotive, digital home, mobility, point of sale, printing, industrial and energy sectors.



Alessandro Parimbelli, executive vice president and chief executive officer, Enterprise and Infrastructure, Jabil, said the company is planning to develop local talent for future leadership positions by providing training and development opportunities. He indicated that Jabil's goal was to increase the percentage of local skilled professionals by creating more than 3'000 new jobs in the local area over the next five years.



Jabil began operations in Vietnam in April 2007 and has grown about 50 percent year-over-year for the last five years. Currently, Jabil Vietnam occupies 300'000 square feet of building space and employs 2'600 employees. The new facility will occupy up to one million square feet of land.