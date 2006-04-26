Aeroflex launches new portable radio test set

Aeroflex has launched the 3500 radio test set, a lightweight and portable radio test set designed specifically to test vehicle-based radio systems used predominantly by first responders.

The Aeroflex 3500 radio test set incorporates the latest technology in rugged design, portability, battery life and high performance. The new test set allows the user to test all aspects of the vehicle's system - from the radio to the cable and the antenna - with powerful features typically found only in bench-top radio test equipment.



With a built-in generator and receiver, the Aeroflex 3500 radio test set operates from 2MHz to 1GHz and it is capable of measuring high power (up to 200W with an external attenuator) as well as finding faults in antenna, power amplifiers and interconnects. It performs a wide variety of AM/FM

transmitter and receiver tests including RF power, RF frequency error, AM modulation, FM deviation, Receive Signal Strength Indicator (RSSI), distortion and SINAD/sensitivity.



"Aeroflex's 3500 is the most comprehensive vehicular test system available and meets the needs of a variety of radio vehicle tests and commercial radio applications," said Rob Barden, Director of Product Marketing, Aeroflex Test Solutions. "The 3500 allows technicians and engineers to quickly find and isolate radio system failures, including cable and antenna problems, more quickly than other test sets because it features a built in VSWR meter and other test capabilities that allow the User to test the entire radio system."