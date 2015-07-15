© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 15, 2015
Govecs takes over Vectrix plant
The assembly line of the US maxiscooter manufacturer Vectrix in Wroclaw, Poland, was set to produce the “smart e-scooter” by Daimler AG. This endeavour came to an abrupt end when Vectrix had to file for bankruptcy and subsequently the smart e-scooter never left the prototype phase.
Now Govecs is resurrecting the production plant. As part of an asset deal the company is taking over the complete machinery as well as the inventory of Vectrix and will be integrating them into their own 4'000 square-meter facilities in Breslau. The acquisition will quadruple Govecs' production volume to more than 20'000 vehicles per year.
“Govecs GmbH experiences massive growth in all business segments. When there is demand for an OEM partner to develop and produce exceptional and innovative electric vehicles we are first choice. Our sharing and renting business is growing as well. We are currently delivering e-scooters to the world’s largest free-floating provider, US-based Scoot Networks, within the framework of a major contract”, says Thomas Grübel, CEO of Govecs GmbH. This development is extremely encouraging, however, it also involves high demands with respect to production and quality assurance. By combining our production facilities with the machine park of Vectrix we will achieve the maximum of production possibilities. This is a major step in our international expansion strategy”.
“Govecs GmbH experiences massive growth in all business segments. When there is demand for an OEM partner to develop and produce exceptional and innovative electric vehicles we are first choice. Our sharing and renting business is growing as well. We are currently delivering e-scooters to the world’s largest free-floating provider, US-based Scoot Networks, within the framework of a major contract”, says Thomas Grübel, CEO of Govecs GmbH. This development is extremely encouraging, however, it also involves high demands with respect to production and quality assurance. By combining our production facilities with the machine park of Vectrix we will achieve the maximum of production possibilities. This is a major step in our international expansion strategy”.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments