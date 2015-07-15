© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

Govecs takes over Vectrix plant

The assembly line of the US maxiscooter manufacturer Vectrix in Wroclaw, Poland, was set to produce the “smart e-scooter” by Daimler AG. This endeavour came to an abrupt end when Vectrix had to file for bankruptcy and subsequently the smart e-scooter never left the prototype phase.

Now Govecs is resurrecting the production plant. As part of an asset deal the company is taking over the complete machinery as well as the inventory of Vectrix and will be integrating them into their own 4'000 square-meter facilities in Breslau. The acquisition will quadruple Govecs' production volume to more than 20'000 vehicles per year.



“Govecs GmbH experiences massive growth in all business segments. When there is demand for an OEM partner to develop and produce exceptional and innovative electric vehicles we are first choice. Our sharing and renting business is growing as well. We are currently delivering e-scooters to the world’s largest free-floating provider, US-based Scoot Networks, within the framework of a major contract”, says Thomas Grübel, CEO of Govecs GmbH. This development is extremely encouraging, however, it also involves high demands with respect to production and quality assurance. By combining our production facilities with the machine park of Vectrix we will achieve the maximum of production possibilities. This is a major step in our international expansion strategy”.