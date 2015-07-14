© evertiq

Nokia will be back – just not like it used to

New Nokia phones – No new Nokia phones. It's been back and forth when it comes to the Finnish company's stance on returning to its phone making roots. But now we know, there will be a comeback, just not like before.

Nokia's way back to phones will go via a brand-licensing model. Which essentially means, identifying a partner that can be responsible for all of the manufacturing, sales, marketing and customer support for a certain product.



It would be kind of the same deal as with the Nokia N1; find a partner, work closely with them to guide the design and technology differentiation.



“To summarize, we will look for the right partner who can take on the heavy lifting and work closely with us to deliver a great product,” Nokia Technologies spokesman, Robert Morlino writes in a statement.



However, there is an annoying little detail left from the Microsoft acquisition – Nokia has to stay away from mobile phones until Q4 2016. So it's safe to say that Nokia won't be back before then.