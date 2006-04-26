PartnerTech doubled its profit

Swedish EMS provider PartnerTech almost doubled its profit for its first quarter 2006. PartnerTech´s net turnover increased 35.9 percent to reach 69 MEUR and gave a profit of 2.33 MEUR after taxes.

PartnerTech´s international sales grew to reach 40 percent of the company´s total revenue which is a significant increase from last year´s 17 percent of total sales. PartnerTech saw a growth in all of the company´s business units but especially within medical that grew 105.4 percent from the last year. The largest increase was shown in the "Terminals/Machine Solutions" that in value grew by almost 15 MEUR.