NOTE turns to profit

The Swedish EMS provider NOTE reported strong sales and results turned to profit for its first quarter 2006.

The smaller sized Swedish EMS providers have during the last year reported tremendous results and now it seems like the larger ones is back in the game to. NOTE´s sales for its first quarter rose by 22.6% to reach 43 MEUR and the company´s result landed on a profit of about 1.3 MEUR which can be compared to the loss of nearly 5 MEUR for the same period last year.