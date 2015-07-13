© albert lozano dreamstime.com

Rehm strengthens sales in Germany

Since the beginning of this year, Burkhard Wetz has been responsible for the sales territory of Germany Southeast.

Since 1 February 2015, Burkhard Wetz has been the new customer consultant for sales for the territory of Germany Southeast. With know-how acquired in the areas of EMS, service and equipment construction, he understands the needs of all companies, from small and medium-sized companies to large companies with networked production plants.



"With increasingly demanding applications and requirements, it is essential to implement the optimum solution together with the customer. Rehm's comprehensive and innovative portfolio provides the basis for a technical, cost-effective and sustainable implementation," says Burkhard Wetz.