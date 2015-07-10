© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

iRobot appoints former Bose executive as SVP of engineering

iRobot Corp. a provider of robotic technology-based solutions, has appointed Tim Saeger, formerly vice president and general manager of Home Entertainment at Bose, to senior vice president of engineering.

In this position he will drive development of key robotic technologies and oversee the company's product roadmap. Saeger will join the company on August 3, 2015.



"Tim is an ideal fit to lead our talented engineering team, enhancing our world class expertise in consumer product development," said Colin Angle, chairman and chief executive officer of iRobot. "As VP and GM of Home Entertainment at Bose, he was responsible for all aspects of product and technology development, and he has led teams responsible for delivering dozens of breakthrough products to the market. Tim has also held senior leadership and engineering positions in product development at Thomson and General Dynamics."



At the same time, iRobot informs that Paolo Pirjanian will resign as iRobot's chief technology officer effective August 14 to pursue a new entrepreneurial role. He will remain with the company through October 9, 2015 to ensure a successful transition of responsibilities.



"Paolo is leaving iRobot's engineering and technology organizations in a good place," continued Angle. "Through his time with both Evolution Robotics and iRobot, he has built a world-class team of robotics technology experts and helped streamline our development process."



Once the transition is complete, iRobot will begin a search to fill the CTO position.