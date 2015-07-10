© vinnstock dreamstime.com Analysis | July 10, 2015
Nichia took top spot in China’s LED package market in 2014
LEDinside, a division of TrendForce, finds the scale of the Chinese LED package market for 2014 reached US$8.6 billion and grew by 19% annually.
The general lighting market has been the main driving force, and the rising market penetration rates of commercial and residential LED lighting products has been fueling China’s growing demands. On the other hand, demand in the medium- and large-size LED backlight sectors have fallen due to technological advances that has reduced LED usage. The downturn in medium- and large-size LED backlight sectors has also been attributed to the LED TV’s easing demand growth.
The small-size LED backlight sector, however, has seen strong demands owing to Chinese smartphone brands, which have steadily gained market shares. Moreover, recent developments in the fine pitch LED display has become the newest technological breakthrough that will energize the small-size LED backlight sector. LEDinside therefore expects the demand growth of LEDs for fine pitch displays to accelerate in the next two years.
“China has become the target market for competing LED package companies around the world,” said LEDinside analyst Allen Yu, “In 2014, the global top 10 LED package enterprises took 45.6% of the Chinese package market, showing a yearly market share increase of 2%. The restructuring of the industry has been ongoing and its concentration ratio has also been gradually rising.”
Based on LEDinside’s ranking of LED package companies for 2014, Nichia and Everlight maintained their first and second positions. MLS climbed to No. 3 and was followed closely by Cree and Lumileds ranking respectively at No. 4 and 5.
“For Chinese LED companies, technologies and patent issues are presently the main barriers standing between them and the high-end product markets in the U.S. and Europe,” Yu noted. “These problems can be overcome by collaborating with major international manufacturers, as in the case of Refond and Jufei sealing an agreement with Toyoda Gosei this January to obtain the latter’s white-light LED patents.” With the goal of gaining market access in U.S. and Europe, more Chinese package enterprises will soon join forces with foreign counterparts in areas concerning technical expertise and IP assets.
-----
Source: Trendforce
The small-size LED backlight sector, however, has seen strong demands owing to Chinese smartphone brands, which have steadily gained market shares. Moreover, recent developments in the fine pitch LED display has become the newest technological breakthrough that will energize the small-size LED backlight sector. LEDinside therefore expects the demand growth of LEDs for fine pitch displays to accelerate in the next two years.
“China has become the target market for competing LED package companies around the world,” said LEDinside analyst Allen Yu, “In 2014, the global top 10 LED package enterprises took 45.6% of the Chinese package market, showing a yearly market share increase of 2%. The restructuring of the industry has been ongoing and its concentration ratio has also been gradually rising.”
Based on LEDinside’s ranking of LED package companies for 2014, Nichia and Everlight maintained their first and second positions. MLS climbed to No. 3 and was followed closely by Cree and Lumileds ranking respectively at No. 4 and 5.
“For Chinese LED companies, technologies and patent issues are presently the main barriers standing between them and the high-end product markets in the U.S. and Europe,” Yu noted. “These problems can be overcome by collaborating with major international manufacturers, as in the case of Refond and Jufei sealing an agreement with Toyoda Gosei this January to obtain the latter’s white-light LED patents.” With the goal of gaining market access in U.S. and Europe, more Chinese package enterprises will soon join forces with foreign counterparts in areas concerning technical expertise and IP assets.
-----
Source: Trendforce
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments