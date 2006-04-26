DEK awarded by Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the World SMT Screen Printers Markets selected DEK International (DEK) as the recipient of the 2006 Frost & Sullivan Award for Market Leadership in this market for maintaining its technology leadership position consistently over the years and for the company's continuing efforts to enhance customer service.

Each year Frost & Sullivan presents this Award to a company that has exhibited market share leadership by continuously driving innovation and capitalizing on opportunities. The recipient has displayed excellence in all areas of business processes, including the identification of market challenges, and deploying suitable strategies to overcome them.



“DEK's diverse product portfolio has helped the company penetrate all segments of the market successfully and cater to customers around the world,” says Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Lavanya Ram Mohan. “Customers, in turn, have accepted the flexibility inherent in the company's product line as an effective solution to meet the ever-growing requirements of speed and accuracy.”