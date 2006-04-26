Electronics Production | April 26, 2006
Gamma cameras strong but decline in PET
The introduction of new technologies is set to revitalise the increasingly mature European nuclear medical imaging markets.
Despite relative stability, innovative and enhanced imaging techniques such as SPECT will energise the saturated gamma camera segment. Moreover, PET-CT scanners will rapidly replace existing PET systems, resulting in revenue attenuation.
Frost & Sullivan finds that the European Nuclear Medicine Imaging Systems Markets earned revenues of $155.7 million in 2005 and estimates to reach $138.9 million in 2010.
“Increased attention towards molecular imaging will be one of the key drivers for the nuclear medicine market,” notes Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst, Srividya Badrinarayanan. “As R&D focus shifts towards molecular imaging, the advancements in and the presence of imaging modalities for nuclear imaging would be very essential for its growth.”
Molecular imaging is now considered the technology of the future as it provides detailed information about diseases and methods to treat them. This will promote the uptake of advanced technologies in nuclear medicine imaging.
Saturation in the gamma market can be overcome only through the introduction of new applications. In the case of the PET scanners market, the availability of its radioisotopes will generate additional interest among end users.
“Constant technological innovation is one of the key factors for the growth of this market,” says Ms. Badrinarayanan. “Companies need to continually develop and introduce new technologies as well as expand clinical applications for the present one – all of which requires increased R&D efforts and a focus on evolving customer preferences.”
To sustain their profitability, market vendors need to design appropriate pricing plans for their systems and create more awareness on the advantages of new technologies and applications. Also, an adequate focus on partnering with radiopharmaceuticals companies will help market participants offer comprehensive solutions to customers.
Nuclear Medicine Imaging Systems Markets in Europe is part of the Diagnostic Imaging Subscription, which also includes research in the following markets: World Global Gamma Camera Market and US PET and PET-CT Markets. All research included in subscriptions provide detailed market opportunities and industry trends. All research is evaluated following extensive interviews with market participants.
Nuclear Medicine Imaging Systems Markets in Europe is part of the Diagnostic Imaging Subscription, which also includes research in the following markets: World Global Gamma Camera Market and US PET and PET-CT Markets. All research included in subscriptions provide detailed market opportunities and industry trends. All research is evaluated following extensive interviews with market participants.
