© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Schlemmer Group expands in Asia

With two new openings in Tianjin (China) and Santa Rosa (Philippines), the Schlemmer Group is expanding its global production network.

The Schlemmer Group is continuing to expand, the company has recently opened two new plants. One in Santa Rosa (Philippines) and one in Tianjin (China), and thus underlining Schlemmer's global presence in the Asian markets.



Within the highly attractive Asian markets, the Philippines is one of the most rapidly expanding areas for the automotive industry. Schlemmer has now started the production of corrugated tubes on two production lines with a capacity of up to seven million metres per year in a facility in Santa Rosa (Province of Laguna) covering 6'000 square metres. Injection moulded parts, such as vehicle fuse boxes, are also manufactured by three special machines.



Schlemmer CEO Josef Minster and CFO Christian von der Linde officially commissioned the new factory halls, and were joined by a team of 20 local employees, official government and industry representatives as well as local and Japanese clients. On special request from the local representatives, the two Schlemmer managers attended in traditional Bavarian costume. "After China, Vietnam and Singapore, our plant in Santa Rosa allows us to occupy another strategic key position in the Asian automotive market. Of course, we are very pleased to be able to demonstrate our Bavarian roots and our close ties with our homeland, even 10,000 kilometres away in the Philippines", commented Josef Minster.



Schlemmer's eighth Chinese production site already opened on 24 June. The new plant in the port of Tianjin bridges the last geographical gap, meaning that Schlemmer is now represented across the board with its own plants in all Chinese automotive production sites.