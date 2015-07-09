© wrangler dreamstime.com Analysis | July 09, 2015
EDA industry revenue increase for 1Q/2015
The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 7.5 percent for Q1 2015 to USD 1877 million, compared to USD 1746.1 million in Q1 2014.
The four-quarters moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four quarters, increased by 8.0 percent.
“The EDA Industry continues to show solid revenue growth in the first quarter, led by semiconductor IP," said Walden C. Rhines, board sponsor for the EDAC MSS and chairman and CEO of Mentor Graphics. “All categories showed revenue increases except CAE. Geographically, the Americas and Asia-Pacific reported double-digit growth.”
Revenue by Product Category
The largest category, Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), generated revenue of $633.7 million in Q1 2015, which represents a 0.8 percent decrease compared to Q1 2014. The four-quarters moving average for CAE decreased 3.0 percent. IC Physical Design & Verification revenue was $359.3 million in Q1 2015, an 8.3 percent increase compared to Q1 2014. The four-quarters moving average increased 7.1 percent.
Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM) revenue of $161.5 million for Q1 2015 represents an increase of 1.1 percent compared to Q1 2014. The four-quarters moving average for PCB & MCM increased 5.0 percent. Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue totalled $618.1 million in Q1 2015, a 19.3 percent increase compared to Q1 2014. The four-quarters moving average increased 24.3 percent. Services revenue was $104.4 million in Q1 2015, an increase of 6.8 percent compared to Q1 2014. The four quarters moving average increased 9.1 percent.
Revenue by Region
The Americas, EDA’s largest region, purchased $853.2 million of EDA products and services in Q1 2015, an increase of 12.2 percent compared to Q1 2014. The four-quarters moving average for the Americas increased 11.6 percent. Revenue in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) decreased 6.2 percent in Q1 2015 compared to Q1 2014 on revenues of $278.3 million. The EMEA four-quarters moving average increased 0.2 percent.
First quarter 2014 revenue from Japan decreased 0.2 percent to $209.3 million compared to Q1 2014. The four quarters moving average for Japan decreased 13.3 percent. The Asia/Pacific (APAC) region revenue increased to $536.2 million in Q1 2015, an increase of 12 percent compared to the first quarter of 2014. The four-quarters moving average increased 17.5 percent.
