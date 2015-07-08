© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Rosti Group acquires Bianor Poland and Romania

Rosti Group has signed an agreement regarding the acquisition of 100% of the shares in the Dutch holding company Boog B.V., and indirectly the Bianor group of companies from private equity company, Nimbus Investments.

Bianor is an injection moulder and assembly-solutions provider to OEMs within the small household appliances, electrical goods and safety accessories sectors.



Bianor will be incorporated into the European division of the Rosti Group, led by Executive VP and Deputy CEO Mr Barry Coughlan, who commented, "We are delighted with the acquisition of Bianor. This will enhance our capacity, capability, customer base and geographic positioning, giving Rosti the opportunity to support additional customers within our global footprint. Bianor has an excellent culture, a skilled and dedicated workforce, modern facilities and a reputation for innovation and continuous improvement. All complimenting the 'Rosti Way' of operating."