© tombaky dreamstime.com

Elemaster gets ISO 13485 certification

Italian PCB manufacturer Elemaster successfully passes the ISO 13485 audit for designing medical products.

After having achieved important certifications like the IRIS for the railway sector (2010) and the EN9100 for the avionic sector (2014) in the past years, Elemaster Group successfully passed, at the end of May, the final audit performed by TÜV Rheinland for the ISO13485 medical certification.



For Elemaster this means the completion of a process which is specifically dedicated to the electro-medical sector, since the manufacturing processes had already been certified in 2012.



“This is an important achievement” – explains Mr Gabriele Cogliati, founder, President and CEO of the Group. “For us, the electro-medical sector is a key contributor to our present turnover - it represents more than 25 percent of the total sales - and our future growth. Our customers are asking more and more our support along the entire product lifecycle, from design to the delivery of complete products. The achieved ISO 13485 certification for the design of such products will certainly contribute to make our offer more comprehensive and in line with the expectation of this market.”