Revenues slightly down but improved result for Sanmina-SCI

EMS provider Sanmina-SCI posted revenues of $2.67 billion for its second quarter ended April 1 compared to $2.89 billion for the same period last year.

Sanmina-SCI´s net income for the second quarter reached $30.5 million which is a slightly improvement from $29.3 million for the same period last year.



"Our results this quarter reflect an improving economy as well as increasing demand in our core EMS, printed circuit board fabrication and backplane businesses," noted Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sanmina-SCI. "The second quarter is seasonally our slowest, so I am especially satisfied with our gross margin improvement. The continuing rise in our margins is due to increased operating efficiencies as well as shift in product mix to our higher margin core business offsetting the PC sector. We expect these positive market trends to strengthen throughout the year."