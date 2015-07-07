© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

BAE Systems awarded $110 million contract

The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems a contract worth USD 110.4 million to convert 36 M88A1 recovery vehicles to the M88A2 Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lift Evacuation Systems (HERCULES) configuration.

“The Hercules is an integral part of the US Army’s Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) and essential to its recovery missions as the fleet becomes heavier,” said John Tile, director of Recovery Programs at BAE Systems. “This award continues the Army’s stated objective to pure-fleet its M88s to the more capable Hercules configuration.”



The fleet of ABCT vehicles is getting heavier, making it increasingly important that the recovery fleet is upgraded to support it. The Hercules, which provides recovery support to soldiers in the field.



Work on the contract is expected to begin immediately by the existing workforce and will take place primarily at the company’s York, Pennsylvania, and Aiken, South Carolina, facilities. Deliveries will begin in January 2017 and continue through October 2017.