How will Bittium do without EB Automotive?

Bittium – what's left of the old Elektrobit – has due to the sale of the Automotive business uppdated its outlook for the year 2015.

For the year 2015 Bittium expects that from continuing operations the net sales will grow and operating profit will be at the same level or higher than in the previous year for the Wireless business (net sales of EUR 53.0 million and operating profit of EUR 1.0 million in 2014).



The 2015 business outlook for the Wireless business remains unchanged. In the Wireless business, the demand for R&D services and products is expected to develop positively especially in the authority markets and in various applications where wireless connectivity is needed.



Due to the sale of the Automotive business, the continuing operations of Bittium will carry approximately EUR 1.0 million more of the costs of the corporate functions during the second half of year 2015, since these costs will no longer be shared with the Automotive business.