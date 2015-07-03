© ragsac19 dreamstime.com

Altus Group Expands its Team in Europe

Equipment distributor Altus Group is expanding its team with the addition of new staff in both the UK and Hungary to service its growing customer base in Europe.

Craig Gardiner will work within the engineering team in the UK, servicing the Scottish region, with further appointments made in Altus Group’s sister company, Danutek Kft, based in Budapest. Andras Csortos will join the after sales support team and Timea Kovacs will work within the marketing department.



Having worked in the electronics manufacturing sector for the past 20 years in a variety of roles, Craig Gardiner has experience in working with equipment from companies including Yamaha and Panasonic and joins as a field service and applications engineer to support Scottish customers in the field.



Richard Booth, Altus Group general manager said: “Altus Group is expanding throughout Europe and to meet this growth it is important to expand the team with staff who can bring expertise. Craig has a wealth of knowledge in electronic engineering and will further position us in the market to provide strategic solutions in capital equipment.



“This expansion also reaches Danutek Kft. which supports world leading brands in the electronics manufacturing industry, and in particular the automotive sector in Hungary and the Ukraine. As a consequence of a significant increase in sales in the region, it was important to have more staff on-board to ensure we provide the best possible service to our customers. With Timea and Andras joining the team we can drive the company forward to meet the growing demand,” added Richard Booth.



With experience in production operations, and in particular automatic optical inspection, Andras Csortos join’s Danutek’s after sales support team. Timea Kovacs will be responsible for Danutek’s marketing efforts and will also undertake some administrative tasks to help support the network of staff in Hungary.