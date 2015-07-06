© creasencesro dreamstime.com

Elektrobit opens automotive software lab

Elektrobit has opened its new Automotive Innovation Lab in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Innovation Lab will focus on the development of advanced solutions for in-car connectivity and autonomous driving.

"We're inviting our new Silicon Valley neighbors and long-time partners Ford and NVIDIA to join us as we celebrate the opening of our new Innovation Lab," said Alexander Kocher, President Automotive Business Segment at EB. "We're looking forward to contributing to the incredible creativity and productivity of the Valley."



EB will collaborate with and contribute to the vibrant and innovative community of technology companies in the Silicon Valley to build the software and systems needed by the automotive industry as it moves towards a new era of mobility, the company writes in a press statement.