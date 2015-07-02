© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

IEE acquires French All Circuits

Luxembourg-based sensing specialist IEE has finalized its acquisition of All Circuits – a French EMS-provider with plants in Europe and North Africa.

IEE has made this acquisition along with three co-investors. As the Managing Shareholder IEE, together with All Circuits’ management, will set the direction of the company.



Michel Witte, IEE’s President and CEO says that the acquisition is a positive step for both companies.



“All Circuits has made a name for itself in the global market as a leading provider of Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) and is ranked seventh in the top 10 European EMS companies,” he says.



“With All Circuits on board, IEE will be well positioned to develop our expertise in the automotive safety electronic production process and will have direct access to electronic manufacturing excellence. This acquisition will also enable us to enlarge our product portfolio, particularly in the non-automotive market, and offer enhanced products, functions and services to our customers worldwide.”



“All Circuits will benefit from IEE’s design capabilities, as we will now be able to offer this expertise to our customers,” says Bruno Racault, CEO of All Circuits. “We will also be closer to the German market and, with IEE´s support, will have the opportunity to expand our footprint beyond the European border. Moreover, the fact that we have the same roots as IEE and a shared language gives us a great deal of potential for future development both for our employees and in the opportunities we can provide to our customers.”



Both All Circuits and IEE will remain independent. Mr. Racault remains the CEO of All Circuits and he, supported by his Management Team will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the company. IEE will support and advise All Circuits in the company’s global development.



At the same time, All Circuits is expanding with the company's latest investment – a 6'000 square meter dedicated logistics platform. This will allow both companies to develop their international footprint.