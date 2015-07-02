© evertiq

Alpha Wire gains ISO 13485 cert for Carson facility

Alpha Wire has received ISO 13485:2003 certification for its Carson, California, manufacturing facility. The certification encompasses the production, assembly, and quality control processes of wire and cable.

“Achieving this important ISO certification underscores Alpha Wire’s commitment to providing the highest quality wire and cable products to our customers in the medical industry,” says Mike Dugar, president of Alpha Wire. “It also demonstrates our commitment to continue helping medical device manufacturers meet increasingly stringent regulatory requirements.”