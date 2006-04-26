Russian custom shipping 50 000<br>Motorola handsets to the scrap heap

50 000 Motorola mobile handset units has been confiscated by Russian authorities and destroyed at a demolition unit in Moscow.

The reason to the action is that the C-115 Motorola handsets are considered to produce too much radiation.



According to the news agency Prime Tass the 50 000 mobiles are from a larger shipment of 167 500 Motorola handsets that came from Pakistan to Russia in March. The handsets are manufactured in China, Brazil and Singapore and aimed to be retailed by Russia´s largest mobile phone retailer Euroset.



Russian mobile experts stated that the mobiles are producing 2,5 times more radiation than the limits alouds. Motorola claims that the mobile handsets are complying with the restrictions.