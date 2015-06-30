© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Saab signs contracts for A26 submarines

Saab has signed contracts with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for the construction of two new Type A26 submarines and a mid-life upgrade for two Gotland-class submarines.

Saab will construct, verify and deliver two new Type A26 submarines for the Swedish Navy to a total order value of SEK 7.6 billion (roughly EUR 824.6 million). Deliveries will start in 2022 and be finalized in 2024.



The company will also conduct a mid-life upgrade on two of Sweden's existing Gotland-class submarines, including an overhaul and upgrade of the combat system. The total value of this work is SEK 2.1 billion (roughly EUR 227.8 million). The two upgraded Gotland-class submarines will be delivered to FMV in late 2018 and late 2019, respectively.



Saab has already received orders in 2014 and 2015 for the procurement of subsystems related to these contracts. These existing orders have a total value of SEK 1.1 billion (EUR 119.3 million). Hence, the total order value related to today’s orders amounts to SEK 8.6 billion (EUR 933.1 million).



“The A26 will be a unique and high-tech submarine with proven modular design, which gives the platform a high level of availability at a low life-cycle cost. The submarine will have long-endurance submerged performance and excellent manoeuvrability in all waters. Safety is paramount and A26 will be highly survivable thanks to modern underwater stealth technology and a unique heritage of shock resistant design. It is a privilege to lead this development,” says Gunilla Fransson, head of Saab business area Security and Defence Solutions.