Manncorp installs new SMT line at Continental in Mexico

US-based PCB assembly equipment supplier, Manncorp, has installed an SMT assembly line for Continental Automotive as part of a rapid prototyping laboratory at the Instituto Tecnológico Superior de Zapopan (ITSZ) in Guadalajara.

Continental Automotive partnered with the ITSZ campus to extend its innovation and development activities. The new production line from Manncorp will play a big part in developing the products that come out of this partnership. The line includes two MC-385V1V pick and place machines, an PB2300 stencil printer, and a CR-6000 reflow oven.



Included in this line is; Manncorp’s MC-385V1V pick and place machines feature a high feeder capacity (128 slots each) and the ability to place a range of SMDs, from 01005 chip components to BGAs and 15 mil ultra-fine-pitch devices up to 150 x 150 mm. The PB2300 stencil printer offers quick stencil changes and tool-less squeegee changes for quick changeovers. The CR-6000 reflow oven is a full-convection, lead-free oven with a small footprint. It comes standard with a pin conveyor installed over a mesh belt, maximizing its flexibility on the production line.