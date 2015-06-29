© vladek dreamstime.com

Orbotech names Ran Bareket as new CFO

Ran Bareket has been appointed to the position of Corporate Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Orbotech, effective as of July 1, 2015.

Mr. Bareket joined the Company in July 2014, as Vice President, Finance and Operations in the Company's PCB Division.



Commenting on this appointment, Mr. Asher Levy, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are very pleased to have Ran join the senior management team of the Company. The depth and extent of his expertise in leading finance and operations activity for global, technology-based, publicly-traded companies will be pivotal in the Company's execution on its short and long term growth strategy."