© handmadepictures dreamstime.com

Raytheon and Kongsberg expands partnership

Raytheon Company and Kongsberg have signed an agreement to extend their partnership on the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS).

“Raytheon has partnered with Kongsberg for a decade to develop and produce the most accurate and reliable surface-to-air missile defense capability available,” said Ralph Acaba, vice president for Raytheon Integrated Air and Missile Defense.



“We truly value our partnership with Raytheon on NASAMS. Together we have continuously improved the technology base for the benefit of the warfighter. In addition to the successful NASAMS system, our two companies have recently teamed on the Naval Strike Missile and the Joint Strike Missile strike missiles” said Eirik Lie, Executive Vice President for Kongsberg Defence Systems.



The Raytheon and Kongsberg collaboration is focused on system performance and capabilities from sensor to effector for NASAMS users around the world, including incorporation of the new AMRAAM®-ER (extended range) missile.